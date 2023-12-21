‘Naa Saami Ranga’ shooting update: Team busy in filming title track with 200 dancers

In a bid to fill the void of pure mass songs in Telugu cinema, Nagarjuna is gearing up for an energetic number scored by MM Keeravani for his upcoming film, "Naa Saami Ranga," set to release on Sankranthi 2024. The shooting for this high-energy song is currently underway in Hyderabad, with a specially constructed 'Tirunaallu' set in the outskirts of the city.





The song promises an enthralling beat and pace, with a focus on capturing authentic village vibes. Nagarjuna, along with co-stars Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun, is actively participating in the filming, accompanied by around 200 dancers. Nagarjuna's look in the song, donning a black shirt and grey lungi, is anticipated to exude mass aura.



The makers are reportedly planning to release the mass song in the first week of January, aiming to set dance floors ablaze and create a buzz ahead of the film's Sankranthi release. Directed by Vijay Binni, "Naa Saami Ranga" is poised to be a festive treat for audiences, blending mass appeal with the Sankranthi festivities.