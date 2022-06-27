Naandhi Combination Is Back: Allari Naresh And Vijay Kanakamedala Announce Their New Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh faced some failures before the Naandhi movie… His couple of movies bombed at the box office but with Naandhi, he is back with a bang. Director Vijay Kanakamedala showed him in a complete different role and proved that he best fits the serious roles as well. Off late, these two announced their new movie and once again joined their hands for an interesting movie. The makers dropped an announcement poster on social media and raised the expectations on the movie.

Allari Naresh shared the announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, Naresh also wrote, "My 60th and our 2nd together…#ShadowOfHope @vijaykkrishna @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi @Shine_Screens #NareshVijay2".

The poster is all intriguing and showcased 2 hands locked with handcuffs. The dusty hands and the shadow on the wall just like a bird made the poster worth watching. This movie is tentatively titled 'Vijay Naresh 2' and it is Naresh's 60th movie. Even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped the expectations.

This movie will be directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner.

Today is a great day for all the fans of Allari Naresh as he also shared another exciting news… He unveiled the pre-teaser release date of 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' movie…

The poster showcased a few villagers and their shadows in water in the dense forest. The pre-teaser will be out on 28th June, 2022 i.e tomorrow @ 10:36 AM! Naresh also wrote, "The pre-teaser of #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam Releasing tomorrow at 10:36am Stay tuned! #ImpPreTeaser #IMP @anandhiactress @raajmohan73 @ZeeStudios_ @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_".

Anandhi is the lead actress of this movie. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying a role of a teacher in this socio-message drama. It is being directed by Razesh Danda and is produced by Hasya Movies and Zee studios banners.