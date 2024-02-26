Nag Ashwin unveils time-bending epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ bridging Mahabharat to the future

In a recent public event, filmmaker Nag Ashwin, the creative force behind the highly anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD," unveiled the rationale behind the intriguing title. He provided insights into the film's temporal setting, stating, "Our film starts in the Mahabharat period, and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film. It is called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans that 6000-year sort of distance in time."

Expanding on the creative process, Nag Ashwin emphasized the effort to craft immersive worlds that exist within the Indian cultural context. He highlighted the challenge of balancing futuristic elements while preserving the essence of Indian aesthetics, expressing the intent to avoid a resemblance to Hollywood sci-fi films like "Blade Runner."

The film's narrative unfolds across centuries, capturing the Mahabharat period and projecting into the distant future, creating a vast canvas for storytelling. Nag Ashwin added, "If we go back 6000 years back in time from 2898 AD, we will arrive at 3102 BC, which is when they say the last avatar of Krishna passed."

These revelations from Nag Ashwin have sparked significant interest on social media platforms, generating substantial buzz around "Kalki 2898 AD." The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, contributing to the heightened anticipation among cinephiles. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this ambitious project is slated for release on May 9, 2024, promising a cinematic experience that traverses epochs and weaves together diverse elements of Indian mythology and futuristic storytelling.