Nag Ashwin’s dedication wins Prabhas’ Fans hearts

Though the first look of Prabhas from “Kalki 2898 AD” received mixed response from the audience, the first glimpse garnered unanimous positive response from all sections of the audience. Audiences gave a thumbs up to all the aspects of the glimpse, including the grandeur, the VFX, and the taking. The big-budget sci-fi action thriller is produced by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are playing vital roles.









The film director Nag Ashwin’s latest act is impressing the fans big time. Priyanka Dutt posted an Instagram story in which Nag Ashwin was seen checking the VFX reviews for the glimpse. The team is taking into consideration the audience’s response. This proves that Nag Ashwin is putting in his blood, sweat, and tears so the audience can experience a visual extravaganza. “Kalki 2898 AD” was featured at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, and this is the first Indian film to do so.























