Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Respond to Balakrishna's Comments
Highlights
Recently, a success meet was held for the film Veera Simha Reddy, featuring Balakrishna, in Hyderabad. During his speech, Balakrishna made some comments about legendary actors SV Ranga Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
These comments were not well received by some members of the public and were considered derogatory. Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni have now released a joint statement addressing the issue. They emphasized the significant contributions of Sr. NTR, ANR, and SV Ranga Rao to Telugu cinema, calling them the pride of Tollywood.
January 24, 2023
They also stated that disrespecting these actors is a disservice to the industry and to ourselves.
