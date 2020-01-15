Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story'

Naga Chaitanya whose recent movie 'Venky Mama' under the direction of KS Ravindra aka Bobby became a hit is busy with the shooting of his next under the direction of Sekhar Kammula.

Touted to be a complete love story, Sai Pallavi is playing the leading lady in the movie. Today, the makers have released that 'Love Story' is the title of the film. " There isn't a better title to reflect the essence of this movie!

#LoveStory it is" posted Naga Chaitanya along with a poster featuring Sai Pallavi hugging Naga Chaitanya. The pic is now trending on the Internet.

Sri Narayanadas Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner is funding this project. Ch Pavan is scoring music for this film.







