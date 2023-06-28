Naga Chaitanya applauds Nikhil for his films

Actor Nikhil tries something different for each of his films, and he is doing the same with his upcoming flick “SPY” as well. Directed by Garry BH, the movie has Iswarya Menon as the female lead. The film is gearing up for a grand release on 29th June. The pre-release event was conducted today in Hyderabad, and Naga Chaitanya graced it as chief guest.

Video Courtesy: Great Andhra

At the event, Naga Chaitanya said that he adores Nikhil so much. Naga Chaitanya stated that he is proud of Nikhil, who has done good films like “Swamy Rara,” “Happy Days,” “Karthikeya,” and “Karthikeya 2.” The Akkineni actor opined that it is tough to make spy thriller movies, especially after the surge of OTT. Chaitanya said that he liked the teaser and trailer of “SPY.”

Naga Chaitanya wished the entire team the very best. Chaitanya hoped that Nikhil would reach great heights after the release of “SPY.” K Rajashekhar Reddy of Ed Entrainments produced this action thriller. Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, and Aryan Rajesh played key roles.



