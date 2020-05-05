Naga Chaitanya floats a new production house; Check out for the details of first project

Since the time Majili became a hit, there are rumors that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha decided to turn producers. Some even wrote that Samantha is floating her own production house on husband's name. In no time, the buzz got diluted. Now, we are hearing the news about Chaitanya starting a separate production house and collaborating with Annapurna Studios.

The buzz about his maiden production venture is going on for a long time now. Interestingly, we came to know that Raj Tarun plays the lead role in the film while Avika Gor plays the leading lady. A young filmmaker Srinivas Gangireddy will direct the project.

The script is locked and the pre-production work is currently going on. Once the lockdown comes to an end, the film gets announced and will hit the floors eventually.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is busy with Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. Sai Pallavi plays the heroine