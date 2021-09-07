Naga Chaitanya signs a new project with 'Majili' makers

Harish Peddi and Sahu Ganapathi of Shine Screens banner are a few of the successful producer duo in the industry who shot to fame with the 2019 released blockbuster film 'Majili'. Featuring Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha in the lead roles directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film went on to collect over 45 crores at the box office.

Now, according to an interesting update, the film's producer Harish Peddi is now in talks with Chay for yet another project. However, the film is still in the initial stages and might take some time to take a shape.

On the other hand, Harish Peddi and Saahu are releasing their upcoming film 'Tuck Jagadish' on Amazon Prime Video on September 10th on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

Naga Chaitanya is also awaiting the release of his new film Love Story in Telugu and Lal Singh Chaddha in Hindi.