Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding details to be unfold soon

Naga Chaitanya is making headlines following his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala just a few weeks ago. The actor, who appears to be in high spirits, recently made a public appearance that added to the buzz surrounding his upcoming wedding.



Chaitanya was spotted at a brand endorsement event yesterday, where he made a grand entrance that caught everyone's attention. Arriving in style, he embraced the festive spirit by appearing as a groom in a car, setting the perfect tone for the occasion. The event marked the launch of a new wedding collection by the brand Tasva, and Chaitanya's involvement added a personal touch, fueling anticipation for his own wedding.

Speaking at the event, Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the forthcoming nuptials. “I am super happy that I met my partner, and very soon, I will disclose all the wedding details,” he said, adding that he would reveal the wedding date soon.

Rumors within the film industry suggest that Chaitanya and Sobhita are planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan, with preparations already underway. As the couple prepares to tie the knot, fans and followers eagerly await more details about what promises to be a memorable celebration.