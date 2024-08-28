Live
- For Raviraa Bhardwaj ‘horse riding & scuba diving’ are ‘most favorite activities’
- Global LNG markets heading towards significant supply glut, India to benefit
- NRC issue: More than 9 lakh people to get AADHAR card, says Assam CM
- Annika Mohini Athmakuri’s Stunning Bharatanatyam Arangetram
- Reflect Orbital: California Startup to Deliver Sunlight at Night with Satellites
- 10 years ago, PM Modi's five suggestions paved way for PMJDY roll-out & success
- Artificial Intelligence in healthcare
- Calcutta High Court rejects PIL on BJP's 12-hour strike in Bengal
- West Indies vs South Africa: West Indies clean sweeps T20 Series
- Practical data analysis skills for real-world decision-making and problem-solving
Just In
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding details to be unfold soon
Naga Chaitanya is making headlines following his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala just a few weeks ago.
Naga Chaitanya is making headlines following his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala just a few weeks ago. The actor, who appears to be in high spirits, recently made a public appearance that added to the buzz surrounding his upcoming wedding.
Chaitanya was spotted at a brand endorsement event yesterday, where he made a grand entrance that caught everyone's attention. Arriving in style, he embraced the festive spirit by appearing as a groom in a car, setting the perfect tone for the occasion. The event marked the launch of a new wedding collection by the brand Tasva, and Chaitanya's involvement added a personal touch, fueling anticipation for his own wedding.
Speaking at the event, Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the forthcoming nuptials. “I am super happy that I met my partner, and very soon, I will disclose all the wedding details,” he said, adding that he would reveal the wedding date soon.
Rumors within the film industry suggest that Chaitanya and Sobhita are planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan, with preparations already underway. As the couple prepares to tie the knot, fans and followers eagerly await more details about what promises to be a memorable celebration.