Naga Chaitanya to romance Priyanka?

Bangarraju is one of the dream projects of Nagarjuna Akkineni but the project is undergoing a lot of unexpected and unfortunate delays. The film unit is extremely happy to start the project once the pandemic is over. They finished the pre-production work and are waiting for the right time to hit the floors.

Nagarjuna will be seen as Bangarraju in the film. Naga Chaitanya is also going to be a part of the project. Priyanka Arul Mohan is said to be playing the leading lady opposite him. Earlier, Samantha's name popped out as the leading lady for the project but now, we hear that Priyanka Mohan is on board to romance Naga Chaitanya.

Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is the director of the movie. Anup Rubens is the music director and Annapurna Studios will produce the film. The regular shoot of the film will begin soon.