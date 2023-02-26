Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ wraps shooting

Naga Chaitanya's next film is with Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu titled "Custody," wraps up shooting part. The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Krithi Shetty is paired opposite Naga Chaitanya after the success of "Bangarraju." The glimpse released by the team garnered a good response.

The latest news is that the entire shooting of the movie is wrapped up, the team released a short video to announce the same. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist. The film also has Priyamani, Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath in crucial roles.

"Custody" is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja are composing the tunes. "Custody" will be out in theatres on 12th May 2023.