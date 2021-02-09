Naga Chaitanya's debut project confirmed!

Tollywood: Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar are currently busy working on a project titled 'Thank You'. The film features an ensemble cast in principal roles. Already, the duo earlier worked on the prestigious film Manam. Now, there are reports that both Chay and Vikram will team up once again, but for a digital project.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the leading digital streaming platforms in the country that is actively looking at locking projects in regional languages. Amazon Prime Video is going to invest in the web-series that will shape in the combination of Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K Kumar. Samantha will be making her debut on the platform this year and Naga Chaitanya is also in plans to do the same.

If the reports come true, Naga Chaitanya will be the first hero from Akkineni family to step into the world of digital space. The talks are going on, and the complete details will be out soon.