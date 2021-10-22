Naga Shaurya Is Back With Varudu Kavalenu: Rana Daggubati

Successful production house Sithara Entertainments is producing Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma-starrer Varudu Kavalenu. The film marks the directorial debut of Lakshmi Sowjanya and is all set for grand theatrical release on 29th October, 2021. The trailer of the film was unveiled last night in Hyderabad in a grand event which had the attendance of Rana Daggubati. The event was fun-filled and thoroughly entertaining with Naga Shaurya, director Lakshmi Sowjanya and producer Naga Vamsi interacting with the social influencers and answering their funny questions.



Speaking at the event, Rana Daggubati said, "Naga Shaurya is a symbol for good guy. The proverb that comes to one's mind about Shaurya is 'Ramu is a good boy'. 'Varudu Kavalenu' is a great title and it is apt for Shaurya. Even if one doesn't reveal the hero's name, looking at the title we can expect that Naga Shaurya is the hero of the film. Trailer is interesting and promising. Theatres are back. Movies are back. Naga Shaurya is also back with 'Varudu Kavalenu'. I wish all the best for the entire team. Today, I didn't come here as a guest. I came for my 'Bheemla Nayak' producer Naga Vamsi. I came from straight from the shooting location. I'm sure he will score success with 'Varudu Kavalenu' too."



Talking at the trailer launch, Naga Shaurya said, "During Chalo success party, director Sowjanya Akka came to me and asked me whether I would do a film if I like her story. She had told me the storyline of 'Varudu Kavelnu' and I was mighty impressed. After hearing the whole story, I decided that the movie is going to be a big hit. On paper itself, movie is a hit. I'm sure the movie will be big hit on big screens as well. Initially I had thought it was a small movie. But with the addition of a prestigious banner like Sithara Entertainments, the film has become bigger. Producers Chinna Babu Garu and Naga Vamsi Garu are very passionate. They understand the cinema well.

They don't confine a budget to a film based on the hero. They provide budget to the film based on its story and the scale required for the story. Chinna Babu Garu is a true maker. He knows best what all a film requires. 'Varudu Kavalenu' caters to all sections of audiences. The film is well balanced such that both family audiences and youth audiences would enjoy thoroughly. The film has really shaped up well. Final output is very good and we're all quite confident of the film's success. All the characters in the film really look fresh. Thanks to Ganesh Ravuri's dialogues which are appealing. The credit for showing me handsome on screen goes to our Cinematographer Vamsi Pachipulusu.

His camera work is so nice such that I fell in love with myself after seeing me on screen. Music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar has delivered good tunes. Director Sowjanya Akka has made it so easy and comfortable for me. She has loved the film a lot. Finally, her dreams are turning into real with this movie. Ritu Varma has acted so well. She couldn't make it to the today's event as she is busy shooting for another movie. I'm really proud to choose the story of 'Varudu Kavalenu' and being part of the film. Thanks to Rana Daggubati Anna for coming all the way and releasing our film's trailer."

