Naga Shaurya makes interesting comments on Prabhas

The teaser for hero Naga Shaurya’s upcoming entertainer, “Rangabali,” was unveiled this morning and it received a positive response. Naga Shaurya plays a happy-go-lucky youngster’s role in the movie and after a long time, he is seen in a mass avatar in the teaser.



On the occasion of the teaser launch, Naga Shaurya made an interesting statement. He said that Rangabali for him is what Bujjigadu was for Prabhas. “Every actor has a unique and natural body language. Bujjigadu had showcased our darling Prabhas’ body language back then, and Rangabali has done the same for me now,” Shaurya said.

“Rangabali” has newbie Yukti Thareja playing the female lead. Pawan Basamsetti is making his directorial debut with this movie. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. Pawan CH is the music composer.