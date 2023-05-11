Live
- Pakistan Supreme Court orders immediate release of Imran Khan
- Delhi not similar to other UTs, LG can't have administration over all issues: Supreme Court
- A Bridal Dress Set A New Guinness World Record For Most Crystals On A Wedding Dress
- TS Government targets Rs 85,000 crore revenues this year
- Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh massive first glimpse launched amidst huge fanfare in Sandhya theatre, Hyderabad
- Naga Shaurya, Pawan Basamsetti, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLV Cinemas Rangabali Releasing Worldwide On July 7th
- Five injured after a Scorpio vehicle overturns in Anantapur
- How to access Google Bard AI; upcoming features and more
- Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh ‘First Glimpse’ Is Just Terrific
- Chief Minister unveils statue of Dr. YSR
Naga Shaurya, Pawan Basamsetti, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLV Cinemas Rangabali Releasing Worldwide On July 7th
Young and promising hero Naga Shaurya collaborated with debut director Pawan Basamsetti for an interesting project titled Rangabali. The title...
Young and promising hero Naga Shaurya collaborated with debut director Pawan Basamsetti for an interesting project titled Rangabali. The title announcement video that was unveiled on Ugadi hints that Rangabali is going to be a fun ride with the story set in a village backdrop. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas who has good taste in making a variety of films with unique concepts is producing the movie mounted in a grand manner.
The latest update is that Rangabali is releasing worldwide in theatres on July 7th. The makers announced the news officially through the poster that presents Naga Shaurya in a trendy get-up.
Naga Shaurya is playing a different role in the movie and he underwent a makeover. The movie has some noted technicians handling different crafts.
Divakar Mani takes care of the cinematography, while Pawan CH is the music director. Karthika Srinivas is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director.
The movie is in the last leg of shooting. The makers will announce the heroine and other details soon.
Cast: Naga Shaurya
Technical Crew:
Writer, Director: Pawan Basamsetti
Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri
Banner: SLV Cinemas
Music: Pawan CH
DOP: Divakar Mani
Editor: Karthika Srinivas
Art: AS Prakash
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar