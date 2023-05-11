Naga Shaurya, Pawan Basamsetti, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLV Cinemas Rangabali Releasing Worldwide On July 7th

Young and promising hero Naga Shaurya collaborated with debut director Pawan Basamsetti for an interesting project titled Rangabali. The title announcement video that was unveiled on Ugadi hints that Rangabali is going to be a fun ride with the story set in a village backdrop. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas who has good taste in making a variety of films with unique concepts is producing the movie mounted in a grand manner.



The latest update is that Rangabali is releasing worldwide in theatres on July 7th. The makers announced the news officially through the poster that presents Naga Shaurya in a trendy get-up.

Naga Shaurya is playing a different role in the movie and he underwent a makeover. The movie has some noted technicians handling different crafts.

Divakar Mani takes care of the cinematography, while Pawan CH is the music director. Karthika Srinivas is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director.

The movie is in the last leg of shooting. The makers will announce the heroine and other details soon.

Cast: Naga Shaurya

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Pawan Basamsetti

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas

Music: Pawan CH

DOP: Divakar Mani

Editor: Karthika Srinivas

Art: AS Prakash

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar