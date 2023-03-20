Naga Shaurya’s 23rd Movie’s Title Will Be Unveiled On The Occasion Of The Ugadi Festival

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shaurya bagged a decent hit with his last movie Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai. This movie is released a couple of days back and is running successfully in the theatres. As the Ugadi festival is just a couple of days away, this young hero is all set to announce the title of his 23rd movie on that auspicious occasion. The makers dropped the announcement poster on social media and are all set to give a big surprise on the Ugadi festival to the fans of Naga Shaurya…



Even Shaurya also shared the announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "ఈ ఉగాదికి ఊరంతా హోరెత్తిపోద్ది. My next - #NS23 Title Reveal on March 22nd marking the auspicious occasion of Ugadi @PawanBasamsetti @pawanch19 @SLVCinemasOffl".

The poster showcased Naga Shaurya from the back side and he is seen wearing a black tee. This time he teamed up with young director Pawan Pawan Basamsetti and this movie will be produced by Sudhakar Cheruluri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas banner. The cast and crew details of this movie will be unveiled on 23rd March, 2023 along with the title launch poster.

Speaking about other movies of Naga Shaurya, he is also part of Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Police Vari Hecharika movies…