Naga Vamshi Congratulates Nandamuri Balakrishna on Receiving Padma Bhushan

Hyderabad: Acclaimed Telugu producer Naga Vamshi took to social media to congratulate Nandamuri Balakrishna on being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, “Unstoppable as ever! Heartiest congratulations to our dearest #NandamuriBalakrishna garu on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his phenomenal contributions to Art. A true icon of excellence in every aspect, more power to our god of masses, #DaakuMaharaaj #NBK garu!”

The announcement of Balakrishna being honored with one of the highest civilian awards has sent waves of joy across the Telugu film industry. Known for his exceptional acting prowess and larger-than-life persona, Balakrishna’s impact on Indian cinema and his contributions to art have been unparalleled.

Fans and industry colleagues alike have joined in celebrating the moment, with hashtags like #NBK and #PadmaBhushan trending online. Naga Vamshi’s tribute reflects the sentiments of many who see Balakrishna not only as a cinematic legend but also as a cultural icon who continues to inspire millions.

Balakrishna’s enduring legacy in cinema, philanthropy, and public service is a shining example of excellence, and this honor adds yet another feather to his illustrious cap.





Unstoppable as ever! 🔥



Heartiest congratulations to our dearest #NandamuriBalakrishna garu on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his phenomenal contributions to Art 👏❤️



A true icon of excellence in every aspect, more power to our god of masses, #DaakuMaharaaj #NBK… pic.twitter.com/dE8isqRuZZ — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) January 25, 2025



