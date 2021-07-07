Nagarjuna pays a big amount to Mega hero

Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej's brother Vaishnav Tej recently marked his acting debut with 'Uppena' which became a blockbuster at the box office giving a much-needed solid debut for the young actor.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has kept the collections ringing at the box office. The young hero has been receiving so many exciting offers from the industry. On this note, Tollywood king Nagarjuna Akkineni who is also a noted producer in Tollywood is all set to join hands with Vaishnav Tej. It seems like the film will be a sports drama which will have a hockey backdrop. Nagarjuna under the Annapurna Studios banner is likely to bankroll this project. Debutante director Praveen is all set to wield the megaphone for this project.

Another interesting thing about the film is that Nagarjuna is getting ready to offer a massive amount of 5 crores as remuneration and the official announcement of the film will get released very soon. On the other hand, Vaishnav's 2nd film is yet to get released.