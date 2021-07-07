Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nagarjuna pays a big amount to Mega hero

Nagarjuna and Vaishnav Tej
x

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Vaishnav Tej

Highlights

Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej's brother Vaishnav Tej recently marked his acting debut with 'Uppena'

Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej's brother Vaishnav Tej recently marked his acting debut with 'Uppena' which became a blockbuster at the box office giving a much-needed solid debut for the young actor.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has kept the collections ringing at the box office. The young hero has been receiving so many exciting offers from the industry. On this note, Tollywood king Nagarjuna Akkineni who is also a noted producer in Tollywood is all set to join hands with Vaishnav Tej. It seems like the film will be a sports drama which will have a hockey backdrop. Nagarjuna under the Annapurna Studios banner is likely to bankroll this project. Debutante director Praveen is all set to wield the megaphone for this project.

Another interesting thing about the film is that Nagarjuna is getting ready to offer a massive amount of 5 crores as remuneration and the official announcement of the film will get released very soon. On the other hand, Vaishnav's 2nd film is yet to get released.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X