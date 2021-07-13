Nagarjuna to ahead with this project?

Tollywood king Nagarjuna's recent movie 'Wild Dog' has utterly failed to live up to the expectations and ended up as a disaster. But, the film finally received a decent response on Netflix streaming.

On this note, Nag wanted to experiment with his films on the OTTs. The actor has decided to test his luck in the digital space. Impressed with the script, Nagarjuna has decided to produce as well as act in this film. The movie get a direct digital release and will not release in the theatres. Nag himself revealed the same that he will announce the details about the project very soon as soon everything gets finalized. As of now, the scriptwork of this web-based film is going on.



Also, Nag will resume the shoot of Praveen Sattarru's film very soon and he also has 'Bangarraju' in his pipeline and he will commence the shoot of it later this year.

