Nagarjuna to dance with three beauties in ‘Bangarraju’?

Nagarjuna's long-awaited film "Bangarraju", a sequel to "Soggade Chinni Nayana," has finally commenced its shoot. The latest buzz is the film will have a heaven backdrop. The makers built a heaven set in a lavish way. The film may start with Nagarjuna returning from heaven.



Now, the question to fans is who are those Apsaras Rambha, Urvasi and Menaka in the film. As per the sources, Bigg Boss fame Monal Gajjar has been cast as Rambha, Darshana Banik as Urvasi and Akshata Sonawane as Menaka. Nag is expected todance for a mass number with these three beauties for a special song in heaven.

Naga Chaitanya is playing a pivotal role in the film and he will be romancing Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who earlier directed Soggade, is directing Bangarraju.

Nag earlier said that "Bangarraju" is going to be very fun and it will be the most entertaining film he has ever done. He indicated that the film will have a lot of surprises. Ramya Krishnan is seen in another important role in the film.