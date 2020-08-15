Nagarjuna's advice to his sons' producers

Senior hero Nagarjuna is one of the popular heroes in the industry who has a great vision and planning for everything. He even gets involved in the careers of his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil.

Nagarjuna never fails to demand reshoots when something goes wrong. Naga Chaitanya has already become one of the bankable heroes in Tollywood whereas Akhil Akkineni is yet to score a solid hit in his career. On the other hand, when the filmmakers are opting to direct OTT releases because of the lockdown. Nagarjuna is now advising the makers of his sons' upcoming movie to avoid digital releases. Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' directed by Shekar Kammula and Akhil's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' bankrolled by Geetha Arts are yet to get released.

Now, Nagarjuna is suggesting the makers avoid digital releases and opt for direct theatrical releases only. We have to wait and see how the movies are going to release.