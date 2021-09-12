Nagarjuna's Aloo Curry gesture for Bigg Boss contestant

Bigg Boss season 5 has been going on with good viewership. The housemates have already started having fights with each other from the first week itself.

Uma Devi also got into some fights with some of the contestants in the house including Lahari, Priyanka etc. In the previous episodes, Uma Devi got into an argument with Anee master regarding Aloo Curry.

She got upset when there is no curry left. Interestingly, in yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna's sweet gesture has impressed the fans. He sent Aloo Curry for Umadevi and claimed that it is exclusively for Umadevi. She also felt happy and thanked him.

In yesterday's task, when Nagarjuna asked every house mate to tie the friendship band to one of the housemate and tear the picture of another contestant they don't like, Uma Devi surprised everyone by putting the friendship band to Priyanka with whom he had a big fight the previous day.