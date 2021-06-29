Nagarjuna's next confirmed!

Nagarjuna Akkineni will soon be working with Praveen Sattaru. After Wild Dog, this is Nagarjuna's immediate film. Nagarjuna pinned a lot of hopes on this project. Initially, the film is full of thriller elements but Nagarjuna wanted to include family emotions in the film. Abburi Ravi has been roped into work on the script changes.

Abburi Ravi worked on the changes and impressed Nagarjuna. The senior hero is extremely happy with the way the script shaped up now. Director Praveen Sattaru is also reportedly happy with the way the script shaped. The film unit spent ample time on the script during this lockdown.

Kajal Aggarwal is playing the film's leading lady. The film unit is planning to resume the shoot soon. Asian Cinemas is bankrolling the film. The complete details of the film will come out soon.