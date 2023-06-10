Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues

Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya or NBK, is a prominent figure in the Telugu cinema industry. Born on June 10, 1960, he has made a significant impact as an actor, producer, and politician over the past four decades. On the occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at his journey.



Balakrishna was born in Madras to Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, and his wife Basavatarakam. Growing up in Madras, he was exposed to the Telugu film industry, which eventually led him to pursue a career in acting. At the age of 14, he made his debut as a child artist in the film 'Tatamma Kala' in 1974, directed by his father.

Balakrishna’s acting career spans over 100 Telugu films, where he showcased his talent and versatility in various roles. In the 1980s, he gained commercial success with films like 'Sahasame Jeevitham' (1984), 'Mangammagari Manavadu" (1984), 'Apoorva Sahodarulu' (1986), and 'Muvva Gopaludu' (1987), among others. These films not only established him as a leading actor but also earned him critical acclaim.

Balakrishna's remarkable performances have earned him several prestigious awards. He has received three Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his outstanding work in 'Narasimha Naidu' (2001), 'Simha' (2010), and 'Legend' (2014). In 2014, he also won the Fimfare Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Narasimha Naidu,' 'Simha,' 'Sri Rama Rajyam,' 'Gauthamiputra Satakarni,' 'Muvva Gopaludu' and 'Aditya 369'. In his entire acting career, Balakrishna shared screen with nearly 126 heroines.

Balayya officially entered the politics in 2014. He contested and won the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections from the Hindupuram constituency. Apart from his successful acting and political career, Balakrishna is also known for his philanthropic activities. He serves as the Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research, contributing to the healthcare needs of the society.

In the middle of his acting Balakrishna faced a disastrous graph in his film career. Not even a single film succeeded to get a hit talk in the box-office. Later, after having more than a dozen flops, Balakrishna collaborated with Boyapati Srinu which changed his career graph to next level with a roaring hit titled “Simha.” The way he made comeback made fans proudly say that they are Balayya fans.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has left an indelible mark on the Telugu cinema industry with his acting skills and remarkable contributions. From his early days as a child artist to his iconic roles and successful political career, he has established himself as a legendary figure in the hearts of his fans. Balakrishna continues to entertain and inspire.

Finally wishing Balakrishna a very happy birthday with a famous slogan of his fans “Jai Balayya, Jai Jai Balayya.”