Nandamuri Balakrishna Tests Positive For Covid-19

It is all known that the deadly Covid-19 is once again spreading in the country. The rise in positive cases is creating trouble! We have already witnessed a few Bollywood and Tollywood actors being tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days. Now, even legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna also got in contact with this deadly virus and is now under isolation. He released an official statement and stated that he is healthy!

Tollywood's ace PR team BA Raju's team shared the news on the Twitter page and made it reach all the netizens and fans… Take a look!

#NandamuriBalaKrishna is tested positive for COVID. He is currently under home isolation. pic.twitter.com/7SsXkklnDD — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 24, 2022

This is the official statement… It reads that NBK tests positive for Covid-19 and doesn't have any symptoms. He is presently in isolation and is completely healthy. He also asked the people who met in last couple of days to also test for this deadly virus.

Speaking about Balakrishna's work front, he will be next seen in Gopichand Malineni's movie which has Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. As of now, 40% of the shooting is completed and the movie is being made with a huge budget! Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is the antagonist! Coming to the crew details, SS Thaman is tuning the songs while Naveen Nooli is the editor. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues and this movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

In the earlier released poster, Balakrishna looked terrific and clad in all-white avatar He is seen in fierce mode holding a sword! So, there are many expectations on it.