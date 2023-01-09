Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' Clears Censor Formalities

The upcoming mass entertainer film Veera Simha Reddy, starring senior star hero Nandamuri Balakrishna, is getting up for a big theatrical release on January 12 around the world. The female lead actress in the Gopichand Malineni-directed film is Shruti Haasan.



According to the most recent information, the movie has passed its censor as well as all other procedures. With a U/A certificate, the action drama is censored. The group has also posted a formal announcement online.



