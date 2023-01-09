  • Menu
Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' Clears Censor Formalities

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' Clears Censor Formalities
Highlights

The upcoming mass entertainer film Veera Simha Reddy, starring senior star hero Nandamuri Balakrishna, is getting up for a big theatrical release on...

The upcoming mass entertainer film Veera Simha Reddy, starring senior star hero Nandamuri Balakrishna, is getting up for a big theatrical release on January 12 around the world. The female lead actress in the Gopichand Malineni-directed film is Shruti Haasan.

According to the most recent information, the movie has passed its censor as well as all other procedures. With a U/A certificate, the action drama is censored. The group has also posted a formal announcement online.

Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be released this festive season across the world. Shruti Haasan will play the protagonist in the Gopichand Malineni-directed movie, which also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in significant parts. S Thaman created the soundtrack for Veera Simha Reddy, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

