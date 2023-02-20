Nandamuri Tarak Ratna's Last Rites Are Performed By His Father Mohan Krishna

Young and talented actor cum politician Nandamuri Tarak Ratna passed away on 19th February 2023. Yesterday his mortal remains were placed at his home in Shankarpally and his close family members along with industry friends paid their last respect. Today in film chamber, most of his fans, politicians and Tollywood celebs paid their last respect and turned emotional witnessing Tarak Ratna's mortal remains.

A few minutes ago, Tarak's last rites were completed at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam and Mohan Krishna Nandamuri performed his son's last rites. Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram, Balakrishna, Mokshagyna, Chandra Babu Naidu, Lokesh, Purandeeshwari, MP Vijay Sai Reddy and a few other family members bid adieu to their dear Tarak with teary eyes.

His wife Alekhya Reddy, elder daughter Nishka, mother Sita and sister Mohana Roopa turned emotional and couldn't control their tears witnessing Tarak for one last time. They were consoled by their family members. Even Balakrishna was present during the last rites and he also turned emotional. Tarak and Balakrishna's bonding is very close and it was witnessed many times too.

RIP Tarak Ratna…