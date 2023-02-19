Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's Funeral Will Be Held Tomorrow
- Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 39!
- His last rights will be held tomorrow evening at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam!
Taraka Ratna… This Nandamuri young hero is no more! He passed away at the age of 39 after battling in the hospital for 23 long days. He suffered from a massive heart attack on 27th January, 2023 in Kuppam at Lokesh's Padayatra. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and then was moved to Bangalore's Narayana Hrudalaya for better treatment. But suddenly, his health started deteriorating and breathed his last yesterday evening. Balakrishna was deeply shocked and turned emotional with Tarak's demise as he was very close to his nephew and even he stayed in the hospital from the very first day.
Well, Tarak Ratna's funeral will be held tomorrow. At present, his mortal remains are kept at his residence in Mokila in Ranga Reddy district. Only his close family members and relatives are present now. A few hours later, even Tollywood celebs are expected to pay their last tribute to the young actor.
According to the sources, Tarak Ratna's mortal remains will be kept at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce tomorrow morning i.e on Monday from 7 AM for fans' last tribute. Then in the evening, his last rights will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.
Many Tollywood celebs are mourning for Tarak Ratna's sudden demise and shared their grief on social media… Take a look!
Dwaraka Creations
Anup Rubens
Sushanth A
Sreenu Vaitla
Vishnu Manchu
Nikhil Siddhartha
Sree Vishnu
Surender Reddy
Sreeleela
Singer Smita
Naga Chaitanya
RIP Taraka Ratna…