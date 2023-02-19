Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's Funeral Will Be Held Tomorrow

Taraka Ratna… This Nandamuri young hero is no more! He passed away at the age of 39 after battling in the hospital for 23 long days. He suffered from a massive heart attack on 27th January, 2023 in Kuppam at Lokesh's Padayatra. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and then was moved to Bangalore's Narayana Hrudalaya for better treatment. But suddenly, his health started deteriorating and breathed his last yesterday evening. Balakrishna was deeply shocked and turned emotional with Tarak's demise as he was very close to his nephew and even he stayed in the hospital from the very first day.



Well, Tarak Ratna's funeral will be held tomorrow. At present, his mortal remains are kept at his residence in Mokila in Ranga Reddy district. Only his close family members and relatives are present now. A few hours later, even Tollywood celebs are expected to pay their last tribute to the young actor.

According to the sources, Tarak Ratna's mortal remains will be kept at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce tomorrow morning i.e on Monday from 7 AM for fans' last tribute. Then in the evening, his last rights will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

Many Tollywood celebs are mourning for Tarak Ratna's sudden demise and shared their grief on social media… Take a look!

Dwaraka Creations

Deeply Saddened to learn about the demise of Versatile actor #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu.



Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. May his Soul Rest in Peace!



Om Shanti🙏🏾 #RIPNandamuriTarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/CMeDrawWdP — Dwaraka Creations (@dwarakacreation) February 19, 2023

Anup Rubens

gone too soon!

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in peace 🙏🏻#NandamuriTarakaRatna — anuprubens (@anuprubens) February 18, 2023

Sushanth A

Really saddened to hear about the passing away of #Tarakaratna garu

💔🙏

Such a kind soul, gone too soon..

RIP brother 🙏

Strength to the family and loved ones.. — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) February 18, 2023

Sreenu Vaitla

Deeply saddened by the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. A very kind, humble and positive person. Heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and loved ones. May God give strength to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xsTU0hxZxR — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) February 19, 2023

Vishnu Manchu

#TarakaRatna 💔. I hate this. I am not able to believe this. Numb. 💔 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 18, 2023

Nikhil Siddhartha

A kind , always smiling, Humble person... is no more with us.

Will miss u Tarak Bhayya... May u always be at peace in the heavens. #Tarakaratna 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FJu1MLY1WF — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) February 18, 2023

Sree Vishnu

Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

You will always be remembered brother. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/oObwmwyYfg — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) February 18, 2023

Surender Reddy

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #Tarakaratna Garu. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to the family. — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) February 18, 2023

Sreeleela

Deeply saddened to hear #TarakaRatna Garu is no more 💔 gone too soon.



Our deepest condolences to all #Nandamuri Family and Fans.



May His Soul Rest In Peace.. pic.twitter.com/X1LAxCAZmu — Sreeleela (@Actorsreeleela) February 18, 2023

Singer Smita

Deeply saddened by the death of Taraka Ratna. An extremely affectionate person as i fondly remember. I pray to God to give his family the strength to deal with his departure. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Smita (@smitapop) February 18, 2023

Naga Chaitanya

Deeply saddened on the passing away of Tarakaratna garu. My sincere condolences to his family and friends in this grief hour . — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) February 18, 2023

RIP Taraka Ratna…

