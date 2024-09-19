Nani and Director Srikanth Odela Reunite for ‘Nani-Odela 2’

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani is teaming up again with director Srikanth Odela for their new movie Nani-Odela 2. After the huge success of their first film Dasara, which made over ₹100 crores, the pair is ready to give fans something even bigger.

Srikanth Odela recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the announcement video, saying he plans to make Nani-Odela 2 "100 times more impactful than Dasara." He has been working hard on the project and promises an exciting film.

Nani also hinted that this movie will bring something fresh, telling fans, "This one’s madness is back in my life. Be ready to be amazed."

The movie is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, and it will be the most expensive film for both Nani and Odela. Fans are excited to see what this duo will deliver next.





March 7th 2023 - Na first cinema #Dasara ki nenu cheppina last "cut, shot ok."



September 18th 2024 - back to saying "Action" for the announcement video of #NaniOdela2.



48,470,400 seconds have passed! Each second was spent with utmost sincerity for my next.



And I promise to… pic.twitter.com/VecxZhi5mG — Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) September 18, 2024



