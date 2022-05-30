Nani And Nazriya's Ante Sundaraniki Trailer Will be Out On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Nani's upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki is now the most awaited movie of the season… As the release date is nearing, the makers are entertaining the netizens with amazing digital promotions and are making them keep an eye on their social media pages. Off late, they dropped a couple of new posters and a small video and uniquely announced the trailer release date!



Nani also shared the trailer release date and dropped the video on his Twitter page… Take a look!

In this poster, the lead actors Nani aka Sundar and Nazriya aka Leela Thomas are seen in all smiles leaning on each other. They looked great in the western avatars. Sharing the posters, Nani also wrote, "Trailer on June 2nd #AnteSundaraniki #AdadeSundara #AhaSundara".

This is the promo video of the trailer release announcement… After showcasing all the lead characters of the movie, the video focussed on Nani and Nazriya and then the trailer release date is unveiled!

It will hit the social media on 2nd June, 2022…

Earlier the makers dropped the teaser and it showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family who believe in horoscopes and poojas. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj.

This movie is helmed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!