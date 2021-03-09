Nani Hikes His Remuneration Again 

Natural Star Nani is currently in a good phase of his career. After the failure of V, everyone thought that Nani is struggling but he has four films on hand. Tuck Jagadish is completed and is ready for release. Nani is busy with Shyam Singh Roy and Ante Sundaraniki. He is in talks for another film and is also busy with the production of HIT 2.

The film nagar buzz state that Nani has hiked his remuneration since the Tollywood industry is performing so well at the box-office. Initially, the producers asked the actors to give a cut in the remunerations but it looks like no one is implementing the rule. Nani is now taking 14 crores for a project, say the reports.

Earlier, Nani used to charge 10-10.5 crores for one film but he has hiked it this year. For all his upcoming films, he will be charging almost 14 crores and it can also increase further depending on the success of his latest films.