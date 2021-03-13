Nani rejected Sreekaram?

Natural Star Nani is busy with Tuck Jagadish, which is heading for a grand release soon. Apart from that, Nani is also busy with Ante Sundaraniki and Shyam Singh Roy. In between all this, a new director Kishor approached the actor with a script that he turned down. Later, Kishore approached Sharwanand and that's how the film Sreekaram materialized.

With Sreekaram getting a hit talk from everyone, there is a buzz about the reason for Nani rejecting the film. Apparently, a few reports revealed to us that Nani had to let go of the film since it has got the shades of Maharshi. There is another version that Nani did not have dates to accommodate the film. Whatever be the reason, the film has gained a hit talk now.

With this, everyone is praising Sharwanand that he finally came back to the successful form. Let us hope that he keeps the momentum going forward.