Nani Shares His View About Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Trailer…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Tollywood's young actor Nani for the Jersey remake. As the movie is releasing in this month itself, the makers recently released the trailer and are also leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Off late, Nani spoke to the media and shared his views about the movie and trailer too.



When asked about the trailer, Nani said, "I loved it. I think the soul is intact. Usually what happens with remake films is, it might have good production values, nicely shot and all that will be there, but sometimes the magic or the soul will be missing. But with the Jersey trailer, I absolutely loved it and I think it's going to be a very big hit when it releases".

He also said that the director Gowtam often calls him and shares his views about the things going on! "He calls me very often and shares how things are going with the Hindi release. Once he locked the edit, he called me and he was very happy with it. Couple of times he came on Shyam Singha Roy's set too and showed me pictures from there, Jersey's locations and all. So I think the film will do really well".

Well, Jersey is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

Jersey will hit the big screens on the last day of the year i.e on 31st December, 2021!

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are treating all their fans sharing amazing updates on their social media pages! Shahid shared a making video of the movie and created noise on Instagram!

With the background music of "Baliye Re…" song, a few glimpses and BTS are shown in this video… Shahid also wrote, "Having a blast with Vidya aka @mrunalthakur! #Jersey #BaliyeRe".