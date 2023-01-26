Nani's New Poster From Dasara Is Unveiled On The Occasion Of The Republic Day

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nani is teaming up with Keerthy Suresh for his upcoming action drama. As lead actors are essaying complete de-glamour roles, there are many expectations on it. Yesterday, the makers unveiled the teaser launch date and today on the occasion of Republic Day, they dropped a new poster and treated the fans of this natural actor.



Nani also shared the new poster of the Dasara movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "He will. #Dasara".

Nani is seen sitting on his bullet bike and looked amazing with his swag! He sported in a lungi and owned a complete raw appeal holding a stick has a small bulb.

Even Keerthy Suresh also shared the poster and wrote, "Get ready for the Mass Blast #DasaraTeaser on January 30th In Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi. #Dasara in cinemas from March 30th".

Yesterday released promo showcased a middle-aged man lighting a 'Beedi' and throwing off the match stick on a banner which displays the teaser launch date. Even Nani also tagged the promo with the 'Baancheth' word which is popularly used in Telangana slang. The teaser will be launched on 30th January, 2023!

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Being a Pan-Indian movie, it will get released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!