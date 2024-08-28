Live
Just In
Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ carries industry hopes
As Tollywood grapples with a series of underwhelming box office performances, the industry’s hopes are now pinned on the highly anticipated film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, featuring Natural Star Nani in the lead. The film has already sparked tremendous excitement, fueled by the overwhelmingly positive reception to its teaser, trailer, and songs. This buzz has placed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram at the forefront of the industry’s expectations for a major hit.
The stakes are particularly high for both the industry and trade, given the lack of a significant box office success since Kalki 2898 AD. The performance of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is seen as crucial in reviving the audience’s interest in theaters. Nani himself has voiced confidence in the film’s potential, asserting that good content will inevitably draw cine-goers back to cinemas.
Directed by Vivek Athreya, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is not just generating buzz—it’s breaking records in pre-sales. The film is making a strong impact in advance bookings across Telugu states, as well as in the USA, where it’s setting up to create a Shiva Thandavam at the box office. The movie is experiencing sell-outs on BookMyShow in multiple regions, reflecting the immense anticipation.
With the excitement around Saripodhaa Sanivaaram reaching new heights, the film is poised to deliver what could be Nani’s biggest opening to date. Industry insiders are optimistic, expecting the movie to hit the half-million-dollar mark on its first day in the USA alone. As the film’s release approaches, it is widely seen as a beacon of hope for Tollywood, potentially reigniting the spark that brings audiences back to theaters in large numbers.