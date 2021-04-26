Nani's Shyam Singh Roy: Trending in Trade

Tollywood: Natural Star Nani is one of the talented actors in the Telugu film industry. Equal to the star heroes, Nani's films get reception at the box-office. There are a lot of family audiences that look forward to the films of Nani. Nani's image is also growing slowly, with each passing film. The latest buzz is that the demand for Nani's films also went up in the market.

Nani is currently busy working on Shyam Singh Roy. The trade buzz is that there is a lot of attention to the project. The latest reports confirm that the distributors are ready to shed a huge amount for the theatrical rights. At the same time, the non-theatrical rights are said to be valued at around 30 Cr.

30 Cr non-theatrical business is really huge and the producers are looking at 40 Cr of theatrical business. Altogether, they want the film's business at 60-70 Cr. Rahul Sankrityan is the director of the movie.