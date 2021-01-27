Nani's Tuck Jagadish surprises trade experts

Tollywood: Nani and Shiva Nirvana are teaming up for the second time for the prestigious project Tuck Jagadish. Earlier, they worked on the film Ninnu Kori, which became a big hit at the box-office. The film's shoot has come to an end already and the movie is in post-production activities currently. The unit decided to release the film on April 16th but the reports suggest that there might be a change in the same.

Meanwhile, the buzz in the filmnagar is that the film's pre-release business surprised the trade. Despite the lockdown and COVID restrictions in theatres, the film was sold for 22.4 Crores. Lakshman who parted ways with Dil Raju has got the rights to the film. There is a huge demand for the rights of the film and Lakshman hopes to make it big with the film.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma play the leading ladies in the film.