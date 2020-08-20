Nani's 'V' Movie Will Hit The Amazon Prime On 5th September

It's good news for all Nani's fans… His upcoming movie and the thriller flick 'V' will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 5th September, 2020. Nani took to social media yesterday and dropped an awesome video announcing that there will breaking news announced today. As said, he took to Instagram and dropped a note along with revealing the release date of his movie.

V is coming home… He wrote, "To my fans, well wishers and extended family here… These are not regular times and this is not going to be a regular experience.



My 25th is a special and now it will be even more for so many reasons. Let's make it a memorable one.

Let's celebrate 'V' this September 5th. These 12 years you came to the theatres for me and it's time I come home and say thank you! I will be as excited and nervous to hear from you all the release day.

PS: When theatres open, Tuck Jagadish will take over. Promise!".

This is a great news as the theatres are still shut down due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus.

V movie has Nani as Rakshasudu and Sudheer babu and Rakshakudu. Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the lead ladies.

This Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial is produced by Dil Raju, Sirish and Harshith Reddy under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.