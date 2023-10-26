‘Narakasura’ trailer: Raw and rustic

The makers of Rakshit Atluri starrer, “Narakasura” have unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer of the film promises an action-packed thriller. The visuals shown in the trailer were spectacular.

Going along with the trailer, it presents the worlds of Narakasura and Bhagavantha. The trailer switches into action mode with the strong statement "Even God will turn into Demon." It's all deadly, depicting how holy man Shatru begins to demonstrate his strength by killing people. However, Rakshit functions as a whip and also appears frightening.

The actor kills in rugged look and it looks like he is coming with never before seen avatar. The captivating trailer, enhanced by the thumping background score, will send shivers down your spine. Makers introduced to a bunch of characters from a rustic set up as they indulge in a battle with religion system and the organic feuds that are a result of the same.

Veterans like Sriram and Nasser are also seen in the same. Shatru is seen as the antagonist. The film is directed by Sebastian and produced by Dr Ajja Sreenivas. The action shots and the BGM look really good in the teaser. The film is set to release in pan-India level on November 3rd.