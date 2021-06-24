Narappa teaser is loading!

Victory Venkatesh is reprising Dhanush's role from the super hit Tamil film Asuran. Srikanth Addala is the director. Titled Narappa, Suresh Productions is bankrolling the film. The makers wrapped up the shoot successfully but there is no clarity on the film's further progress.

Meanwhile, we learned that the film unit is planning to release the teaser of Narappa soon. Along with the teaser, the team wants to confirm the release date. The film is not heading for a direct digital release but will release in the theatres. Suresh Babu is yet to arrive at a conclusion over the same.



Priyamani plays the leading lady of the film. Mani Sharma is the film's music director.



On the other hand, Venkatesh also wrapped up the shoot for Drushyam 2. The film unit is yet to confirm the release date for this project.

