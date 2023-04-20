Naresh and Pavitra's 'Malli Pelli' teaser to be released on Friday

"Malli Pelli" is an intriguing film inspired by the real-life experiences of actors Naresh VK and Pavitra Lokesh, who recently got married despite facing numerous obstacles. The couple is happily married and wants to immortalize their special moments in the form of a movie. Naresh is producing the film under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Movies, which also marks his 50th year in the film industry. MS Raju is directing the movie, and a few posters and a song have already been released. The makers of "Malli Pelli" are now gearing up to unveil the teaser tomorrow, April 21, at 11:11 AM, coinciding with the celebration of Eid. According to insiders, the teaser will be packed with adorable moments between the couple.

Suresh Bobbili, who composed the music for "Virata Parvam," is the music director for "Malli Pelli." MN Bal Reddy is the cinematographer, while Junaid Siddiqui serves as the editor for the film.