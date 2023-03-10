Naresh Tied a Knot to the Pavitra

There has been significant drama surrounding actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh for some time now. Naresh has been open about his relationship with Pavitra, stating that she supported him through personal struggles and they grew closer as a result. The relationship was tumultuous, with Naresh's wife not accepting their union. However, after much drama, Naresh and Pavitra have officially gotten married.

A short video clip of their wedding has been shared online and is now going viral on social media. We wish the newlyweds a happy married life.