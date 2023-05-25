Naresh's Ex-Wife Files Petition to Stop 'Malli Pelli' Release

The film "Malli Pelli" features the popular couple Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh in the lead roles, generating considerable excitement due to their casting. Directed by M.S. Raju and produced by Naresh himself, the movie is scheduled for a grand release tomorrow.

However, a twist has occurred as Naresh's ex-wife, Ramya Ragupathi, has approached the Kukatpally family court seeking a stay order on the film's release. Ramya believes that certain scenes in "Malli Pelli" portray her unfavorably, potentially damaging her reputation. Thus, she has filed a petition to halt the movie's release.

The outcome of this legal situation remains uncertain, and we must await the court's decision. Notable actors such as Jayasudha, Sarathbabu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ananya Nagella, Roshan, Ravivarma, Annapoorna, Bhadram, Yukta, Praveen Yandamuri, and Madhooo have significant roles in this film.