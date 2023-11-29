National crush turns into ‘The Girlfriend;’ filming to start soon

Geetha Arts announced a project in collaboration with blockbuster production house of SKN's Mass Movie Makers in association with Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment banner. With National crush and phenomenal performer Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, talented filmmaker Rahul Ravindran helming the project titled “The Girlfriend.” Rashmika, who is gearing up for the release of her “Animal” plays the titular role in this women-centric film.

The team also revealed a sneak peek, which promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience for audiences of all ages. Ace producer Allu Aravind clapped for the opening scene while sensational director Sai Rajesh directed the first shot. Hero Adivi Sesh and directors VI Anand and Pavan Sadineni attended the ceremony gave their best wishes for the team. The film's principal photography will commence soon.

Krishnan Vasant weilds the camera while musical sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the music, both of which will surely be among the movie's highlights. Ace producer Allu Aravind presenting the film while Vidya Koppineedi, SKN and Dheeraj Mogilineni bankrolling the film.