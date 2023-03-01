Naveen And Anushka's New Movie Is Titled 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'…

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Naveen Polishetty who bagged the biggest hit of his career with Jathi Ratnalu is teaming up with Baahubali beauty Anushka Shetty. Off late, the makers unveiled the title poster of this movie and showcased the lead actors in cool poses giving us a hint of the movie plot. The film is titled 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and it captured the pulse of netizens having surnames of the lead actors! In the earlier released poster Anushka is introduced as chef Anvitha Ravali!

Along with the makers, even Anushka and Naveen shared the title poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Anushka also wrote, "Welcome to our worlds… #MissShettyMrPolishetty see you this summer … @naveen.polishetty @maheshbabu_pachigolla @radhan_music @lumapanels @rajeevan.n #KotagiriVenkateswararao @uvcreationsofficial @adityamusicindia #NiravShah #RajeevanNambiar @UV_Creations @adityamusic".

The poster showcased Anushka holding a book that holds the title 'Happy Single' with the backdrop of London city while Naveen is also seen sitting on a wall with the backdrop of Hyderabad.

Even Naveen also shared the same poster and expressed his happiness with all his fans… "Presenting to you the first look of our film #MissShettyMrPoliShetty. @maheshbabu_pachigolla entertainer on the big screen with my fav @anushkashettyofficial. It's been a while since I have seen you guys , only because we working to bring you the best possible entertainment in theatres. Looking forward to the madness in theatres again this summer 2023. Love you guys".

This movie will be Anushka's 48th film and Naveen's 3rd one. It is bring directed by Mahesh Babu P and is produced under the UV Creations banner. Other details of this movie are yet to be announced.

Well, Naveen is also part of Anaganaga Oka Raju and in this movie, he will be seen pompous and supercilious bridegroom who is all excited about his wedding. It is directed by Kalyan Shankar and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. SS Thaman is scoring tunes for this comedy entertainer!