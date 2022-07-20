Naveen Polishetty Congratulates Anushka Shetty On Completing 17 Years In The Film Industry

Anushka Shetty… She needs no introduction as she is best known as Jejamma, Arundhati, Bhaagmathaie and many other screen names as she always rocks on the big screens with their ace presence! At present, our dear Sweety is busy with Naveen Polishetty's untitled movie and off late, she also completed 17 long years in Tollywood. On this special occasion, the makers of her upcoming movie wished her with a special post and even Naveen also congratulated Anushka with a sweet note…

Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "We congratulate ever gorgeous #Anushka on Completing 1️⃣7️⃣ Years in TFI & many more Glorious Years of Success Super fun day on the sets of Production14 with @MsAnushkaShetty & @NaveenPolishety #17YearsofAnushka

#MaheshBabuP #NiravShah @UV_Creations #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3". In the pic, Anushka is seen cutting the delicious cake amid her team…

Bribed @MsAnushkaShetty with cake . "Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P". Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it's mad fun ! Malli @UV_Creations router off chese lopala update ichesa :) #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3 #MaheshP pic.twitter.com/jV9INuIvUW — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) July 20, 2022

Even Naveen also wished Anushka on this special occasion and wrote, "Bribed @MsAnushkaShetty with cake . "Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P". Congrats on an awesome journey so far. Our shoot has been going on guys. And it's mad fun ! Malli @UV_Creations router off chese lopala update ichesa :) #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3 #MaheshP".

The cake is seen holded by Naveen and Anushka and it looked awesome with the tagline of "17 YRS industry ikkada…".

Speaking about Naveen's career, he is busy with this untitled movie and Anaganaga Oka Raju movies. Coming to Anushka, she is presently working in this movie itself and didn't announce her next!

Congratulations Anushka Shetty on successfully completing 17 long years in Tollywood!