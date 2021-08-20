Naveen Polishetty to join hands with crazy production house?

Naveen Polishetty made his mark on the audience with his films "Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya" and "Jathi Ratnalu".

The actor is taking sweet time to decide upon his next. As per the sources, the actor has nodded his head for two projects.

The first one to go on floors will be bankrolled by UV Creations and will have Anushka in an important role.

The other one will be under Sithara Entertainments introducing Kalya Shankar who worked in the writing department of "Jathi Ratnalu".

Shankar narrated a script that is hilarious and stuffed with right dose of emotions.