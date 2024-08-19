Nayan Sarika shines as Satyabhama in Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘KA’

Rising star Nayan Sarika is set to captivate audiences with her portrayal of Satyabhama in the highly anticipated epic period thriller "KA," starring Kiran Abbavaram. The first look at her character, unveiled today, reveals Nayan in a traditional makeover, embodying the grace and beauty of Satyabhama. Her role is expected to play a significant part in the film's storyline.





Adding to the excitement, the film's first single, "World of Vasudev," is slated for release on the 19th of this month at 4:05 PM, with chartbuster music composed by Sam CS.





Alongside Nayan Sarika, the film also features Tanvi Raam as a heroine. "KA," presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under Srichakraas Entertainments, promises high production values. Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, this village-based action thriller will soon have a grand theatrical release across Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

