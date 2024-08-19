Live
- Thorough probe needed in Rs 2,000 crore WazirX digital asset theft: Experts
- SAFF U20 C'ship: Monirul’s lone goal helps nine-men India see off Bhutan's challenge
- Former MP Dr. Gokaraju Gangaraju Donates INR 1 Crore to Anna Canteens
- Ramya Pasupuletitalks about her experience working for ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’
- Global spending on AI to reach $632 billion in 2028: Report
- Mythri Movie Makers ‘8 Vasanthalu’ nears completion
- Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’dubbing work kickstarts
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’set for grand release on Oct10th
- CBI arrests NCL officials, own DSP after busting bribery racket in MP
- Nikki Dutta sets social media ablaze with bold photoshoot
Just In
Nayan Sarika shines as Satyabhama in Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘KA’
Rising star Nayan Sarika is set to captivate audiences with her portrayal of Satyabhama in the highly anticipated epic period thriller "KA," starring Kiran Abbavaram.
Rising star Nayan Sarika is set to captivate audiences with her portrayal of Satyabhama in the highly anticipated epic period thriller "KA," starring Kiran Abbavaram. The first look at her character, unveiled today, reveals Nayan in a traditional makeover, embodying the grace and beauty of Satyabhama. Her role is expected to play a significant part in the film's storyline.
Adding to the excitement, the film's first single, "World of Vasudev," is slated for release on the 19th of this month at 4:05 PM, with chartbuster music composed by Sam CS.
Alongside Nayan Sarika, the film also features Tanvi Raam as a heroine. "KA," presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under Srichakraas Entertainments, promises high production values. Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, this village-based action thriller will soon have a grand theatrical release across Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages.