Live
- Bengaluru police team to leave for Mumbai to record Sonu Nigam’s statement
- MP: Shajapur railway station gets major upgrade under Amrit Bharat scheme
- IPL 2025: Rain threat looms large as toss between RCB vs KKR delayed
- Bengaluru Airport Soars High with Record Profit and Global Accolades
- Indian startups raise $194 million this week
- BRS Sounds the Bugle for Government Employees’ Rights
- Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Ace’ set for May 23 release
- Sumaya Reddy has a special b’day after ‘Dear Uma’ success
- Nayanthara comes onboard for ‘Mega157’
- ‘Bakasura Restaurant’ trailer unveiled; promises a unique treat
Nayanthara comes onboard for ‘Mega157’
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next big venture, #Mega157, is creating ripples already — and it hasn’t even gone on floors yet! Directed by commercial entertainer specialist Anil Ravipudi, the film is shaping up to be a laugh riot and promises to bring back Chiru’s trademark comic flair after a long break.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next big venture, #Mega157, is creating ripples already — and it hasn’t even gone on floors yet! Directed by commercial entertainer specialist Anil Ravipudi, the film is shaping up to be a laugh riot and promises to bring back Chiru’s trademark comic flair after a long break. Produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens in association with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments and presented by Smt. Archana, the buzz around this project keeps intensifying.
In a signature Ravipudi style, the promotional campaign has already grabbed attention. After teasing fans with the tagline Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the director dropped an exciting new promo introducing the film’s leading lady — none other than the ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara.
The charming video captures Nayanthara in a candid, light-hearted mood — conversing in Telugu, grooving to Chiru’s evergreen songs, flipping through the film’s script, and even delivering one of the Megastar’s iconic lines. The surprise reveal comes when Anil Ravipudi himself joins her onscreen, officially welcoming her aboard the project.
Mega157 marks Nayanthara’s third collaboration with Chiranjeevi after her impactful performances in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. Her presence, combined with Anil’s fun storytelling, sets the stage for a memorable on-screen dynamic. The role crafted for her is reportedly unique and designed to showcase her in a refreshing new light.
With a Sankranthi 2026 release targeted, Anil Ravipudi signed off the promo with a punch — “Sankranthiki Raffadincheddham” — igniting fan excitement.
Joining the technical crew are cinematographer Sameer Reddy, music director Bheems Ceciroleo, and editor Tammiraju. The writing department includes S Krishna and G Adi Narayana, with S Krishna doubling up as executive producer. Production design is by AS Prakash.
With such a power-packed team and an inventive promo strategy, Mega157 already feels like a festival in the making.