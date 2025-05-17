Nayanthara comes onboard for ‘Mega157’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next big venture, #Mega157, is creating ripples already — and it hasn’t even gone on floors yet! Directed by commercial entertainer specialist Anil Ravipudi, the film is shaping up to be a laugh riot and promises to bring back Chiru’s trademark comic flair after a long break. Produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens in association with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments and presented by Smt. Archana, the buzz around this project keeps intensifying.

In a signature Ravipudi style, the promotional campaign has already grabbed attention. After teasing fans with the tagline Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the director dropped an exciting new promo introducing the film’s leading lady — none other than the ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara.

The charming video captures Nayanthara in a candid, light-hearted mood — conversing in Telugu, grooving to Chiru’s evergreen songs, flipping through the film’s script, and even delivering one of the Megastar’s iconic lines. The surprise reveal comes when Anil Ravipudi himself joins her onscreen, officially welcoming her aboard the project.

Mega157 marks Nayanthara’s third collaboration with Chiranjeevi after her impactful performances in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather. Her presence, combined with Anil’s fun storytelling, sets the stage for a memorable on-screen dynamic. The role crafted for her is reportedly unique and designed to showcase her in a refreshing new light.

With a Sankranthi 2026 release targeted, Anil Ravipudi signed off the promo with a punch — “Sankranthiki Raffadincheddham” — igniting fan excitement.

Joining the technical crew are cinematographer Sameer Reddy, music director Bheems Ceciroleo, and editor Tammiraju. The writing department includes S Krishna and G Adi Narayana, with S Krishna doubling up as executive producer. Production design is by AS Prakash.

With such a power-packed team and an inventive promo strategy, Mega157 already feels like a festival in the making.